BETTENDORF — Muscatine High School's top singles Ryan Kirkpatrick was on the brink of becoming a state singles qualifier.

Then, it all came apart.

The junior right-hander let a 5-2 third set lead slip away against Bettendorf's Noah Gehler and despite rallying to send it to a tiebreaker, Kirkpatrick didn't score a point as Gehler delivered a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-0) triumph in the semifinals of Monday's Class 2A district tennis tournament at Bettendorf High School.

It was a dominating second set by Kirkpatrick, breaking Gehler's serve a couple times and taking advantage of unforced errors. That momentum carried into the decisive third set, leading 5-2 after breaking Gehler again.

Kirkpatrick lost the next two games and was on serve with the chance to win. Gehler broke him, then won all seven tiebreaker points to claim his spot at the state tournament.

In the third place match versus Davenport Central's Jacob Fee, Kirkpatrick cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. The Muskies other singles player — Michael Henderson — and both of their doubles tandems dropped first round matches.

Girls golf

Muskies' Zillig breaks 120: At Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference championships, Muscatine's Annie Zillig carded a 116 as one of two participants for its team at Kewanee Dunes.

Zillig shot four shots lower on the back nine, firing a 56 to her 60 on the front. Teammate Teagan McCarter did the same in her 18-hole round of 142. After a 75 on the first nine, she registered a 67 on the back.

Pleasant Valley won the team title and MAC player of the year Maura Peters was the individual champion.

Falcons take third at conference: Spurred by a pair of 96s from Madison Bieri and Jersey Lessenger, Louisa-Muscatine tallied a team score of 413 to place third at the SEISC meet held at Scheaffer Memorial Golf Park.

New London, fueled by three in the top-five, won the title with a 355. Mediapolis' Olivia Hines was the individual champ as she fired a 78.

Kyley Wagler registered a 108 and Jadyn Snider recorded a 113 to round out the Falcons' low-four. Wapello took seventh in the team race with a 585 as its low golfer was a 108 from Livaia Fuller.

Mid-Prairie 251, Durant 261: The Golden Hawks had three of their low-four shoot nine-hole rounds of at least 60 to clip the Wildcats in a dual at Kalona Golf Course.

No scores were reported for Durant.

Boys golf

Durant 178, Mid-Prairie 181: Powered by the Wildcats' Nos. 3 and 4 golfers finishing ahead of their opponents Nos. 3 and 4, they clipped the Golden Hawks in a dual at Wahkonsa Country Club.

Durant's Elliott Fortin carded a 42 and Robbie Olsen hit a 45 as its top-two scorers. It was the 45 from Collier Rockow and a 46 from Garrett Hollenback that was enough to lift it to the win.

Rockow and Hollenback finished two shots ahead of Mid-Prairie's third and fourth golfers.

Girls soccer

Mediapolis 10, Wapello 1: Five goals per half secured the Bulldogs with a blowout victory over the Arrows on Monday night.

Tayler Schnedler netted a hat trick for Mediapolis while two others scored twice Wapello (0-10) avoided the shutout with a second-half goal off the foot of freshman Marissa Castillo. Arrows keeper Keelyn Griffin notched 23 saves.

West Liberty 3, Anamosa 2 (2OT): The Comets rallied in the final 40 minutes, then netted the match-winning goal in double overtime to pull of the River Valley Conference stunner against the Class 1A 13th-ranked Blue Raiders.

Anamosa led 1-0 at the half, then West Liberty (7-7) scored both of their regulation goals in the second half. After 10 minutes of one OT period, the Comets scored in the second extra frame to prevail.

No stats were reported for West Liberty.

Boys soccer

West Liberty 10, Anamosa 0: Ignited by a third consecutive four-goal match from senior forward Juan Mateo, the Class 1A fifth-ranked Comets breezed by the Blue Raiders on Monday night.

It marks the fourth straight match the Comets (12-2) have registered double digit goals. Diego Hernandez added in two goals and distributed three assists while Bruce Songa scored twice.

West Liberty struck for nine goals in the first 40 minutes, then found the back of the net one more time in the second half to finish off the victory.

Muscatine 6, Clinton 1: The Muskies scored four times in the first half and that was more than enough to claim a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the River Kings on Monday night.

Muscatine (10-4, 5-3 MAC) added two insurance goals in the second half to win its third straight match. None of its stats were reported online.