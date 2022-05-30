PREP REPORT: Muskies open up season with pair of wins

WILLIAMSBURG — On Saturday, the Muscatine High School softball team opened up the season with a pair of wins over ranked opponents at the Williamsburg Invitational.
The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muskies took down the 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty Comets, 10-0, and the 4A sixth-ranked Oskaloosa Indians, 7-2.
The 2A No. 13 Durant Wildcats were also present, splitting two games. The Wildcats beat East Marshall, 8-4, but lost to 2A seventh-ranked Pella Christian, 3-5, at the Williamsburg Recreational Center on Saturday.
In its other game, West Liberty came up short against Grinnell by a 12-7 score.
The Wapello Arrows suffered a 15-0 loss to West Burlington on Friday night, but bounced back to score a pair of wins at the Williamsburg Invite.
Wapello (2-2) took down Colo-Nesco 12-0 and Iowa Valley 9-3.
Between the two victories, the Muskies (2-0) amassed 21 hits, including a Becca Haag home run against Oskaloosa and a triple off the bat of Ysabel Lerma.
Lucy Hoag, Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa all added doubles at the plate.
Seaman and Chalupa also pitched for Muscatine and each received a win after going a combined 11 innings and only allowing one earned run.
In Durant's win against East Marshall, the Wildcats (2-2) scored five runs over the first two innings and enjoyed the advantage through the duration of the game.
Against Grinnell, Pearson Hall finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for West Liberty (1-2).
L-M spilts, Columbus goes 0-2 in Letts: The Class 2A No. 12 Louisa-Muscatine Falcons beat Mount Pleasant by a 5-4 score during the Falcon Invitational in Letts, but L-M was blanked by Class 1A third-ranked Lisbon, 12-0.
Columbus (2-4) dropped two at Louisa-Muscatine High School, defeated by Lisbon, 1-0, and Mount Pleasant, 8-7.
In the victory for L-M (5-1), McKenzie Kissell, Morgan Stecher and Hannah Kissel drove in Falcon runs while Jersey Lessenger ended the game 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored. Hannah Kissel picked up the win in the circle for that game.
A run in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the winner for Mount Pleasant against Columbus while Lisbon scored that game's only run in the fourth.
Wilton splits triangular: The Class 2A third-ranked Wilton Beavers hosted two teams to a Saturday triangular and made away with one win and one loss.
Wilton (3-2) beat 1A No. 12 Highland, 8-3, but was defeated by Calamus-Wheatland, 10-7.
Baseball
Muskies downed by Mount Pleasant: The Muscatine Muskies took to the road on Saturday but were unable to come back home with a win, falling to the home Panthers, 9-8.
The Panthers' first three runs came in the third, but the Muskies answered in the fourth to tie it.
A five-run Mount Pleasant fourth proved to be the difference, however.
L-M beaten by Highland: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons got on the scoreboard first versus the Highland Huskies and had the lead stick for an inning and a half, until the Huskies scored a comeback 11-3 win on their home field.
With three runs in the third and six in the fourth, Highland was a force to be reckoned with through the middle frames.
L-M (1-3) added two in an ill-fated bid to mount a comeback of its own, but Highland (5-0) not only maintained the healthy lead, but answered with two in the bottom.
Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus dropped by Pekin: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves fell to 0-4 on the season after a 16-0 defeat at the hands of the Pekin Panthers.
Pekin (2-2) scored five runs in the top of the first inning at WMU High School. The Wolves then allowed four more in the fourth and seven in the fifth.