PREP REPORT: Muskies take two before rain wipes out invite

MARION — The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine High School softball team earned two wins over state-ranked opponents on Friday at the Linn-Mar/Alburnett Tournament, but rain canceled the slated Muskie games for Saturday.

Friday saw the Muskies take a 2-0 outcome over 3A top-ranked Mount Vernon and then beat the invitational's co-host, 5A 10th-ranked Linn-Mar, 11-4.

Durant played 5A eighth-ranked Pleasant Valley and lost, 13-0. Durant (10-16) surrendered seven run in the first inning and PV (17-8) went on to score in each of the four innings it batted with Miah Tonwsend getting the win in the circle.

For Muscatine (24-2), Kyleia Salyars was the player to get multiple hits against Mount Vernon (26-3). Salyars and Ysabel Lerma drove in the two Muskie runs while Maura Chalupa got the win in the circle, she struck out eight Mustang hitters while only giving up three hits.

In the dismantling of Linn-Mar (27-4), Lerma finished with three RBIs and Avery Schroeder drove in two. Salyars, Mia Molina and Lucy Hoag each had one RBI as well. Bree Seaman handling pitching duties against the Lions, throwing six innings and allowing five hits while striking out five.

West Liberty sails to two victories: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets won two games on Friday at the Don Bosco Tournament before rain canceled the scheduled action for Saturday.

The Comets beat Dubuque Wahlert and Janesville by a combined score of 21-4.

West Liberty jumped on Wahlert early in its final game (a 10-4 win) on Friday by scoring three runs in the first inning. The Comets (16-4) followed up by scoring one each in the second and third before adding three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Sailor Hall hit a home run against Wahlert (16-14) and got the pitching win, throwing six innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out two. Finley Hall doubled and had four RBIs while Kiley Collins chipped in two driven in with a triple.

The Comets scored four in the second and four more in the third against Janesville (4-17) en route to an 11-0 victory. Finley Hall was one of seven West Liberty hitters to drive in a run, but the only Comet to finish with two. Sophie Buysse pitched and got the win, she threw six shutout frames and allowed five hits with seven strikeouts.

At least one game scheduled game was canceled -- a contest versus Cedar Falls -- but rain wiped out the second day of the invite.

L-M gets one game in, beat Davenport West: Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine were set to play four games at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament between Friday and Saturday, but only played one, a 5-4 victory over Davenport West.

Louisa-Muscatine (19-6) scored two runs in the second inning and three in the third to round out their scoring. West (16-11) tried to rally with a pair in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth, but came up short in the comeback bid.

L-M had other scheduled games against 4A No. 14 Benton Community, 5A No. 11 Bettendorf and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

Wapello rained out: The Wapello Arrows were slated to play two games on Saturday -- against Anamosa and Class 1A No. 1 North Linn -- at the North Linn Tournament on Saturday, but no games were played on account of the weather.

Baseball

Beavers beat Falcons: The Wilton Beavers got to taste victory for the second time of the season with a 9-0 win over the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons in non-conference play at Wilton High School.

The Beavers (2-16) tallied 11 hits -- 10 singles -- against the Falcons, who only had one hit.

Four different players for Wilton finished with an RBI (Karson Willey, Mason Ormsby, Cade Souhrada and Lucas DuRocher). Nolan Townsend picked up the win after throwing six of seven innings and striking out eight. Landyn Putman threw one inning as the two combined for the one-hitter.

Braedyn Van Auken took the loss for L-M (3-15).

Indians drop bout with Pekin: The Wapello Indians were defeated by the Pekin Panthers, 5-1, in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game at Pekin on Friday that was a make-up game from a rained out contest earlier this season.

Wapello (3-13, 3-9 SEISC) scored first in the top of the first frame for an early lead, but Pekin (7-12, 6-6 SEISC) answered with four in the bottom and one in the second while holding the Indians scoreless after the first.

Casey Short had three hits for Wapello and Owen Housman added two, one being a home run. Short and Housman handled the pitching duties, with Housman taking the loss.

