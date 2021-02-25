PREP REPORT: Pair of Comets highlight area's all-district selections

Girls basketball
All-district teams announced: After reaching the Class 3A regional final game for the second consecutive season, a pair of West Liberty Comets were recognized on the state's 3A Southeast all-district team.
Junior Macy Daufeldt and sophomore Finley Hall were the West Liberty representatives.
The Journal area had a trio of other players named in Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders, Wilton's Kelsey Drake and Muscatine's Zoey Long.
Long was selected to the 5A East team.
Both Sanders and Drake made the Southeast team in Class 2A.
Sanders, a senior, averaged 23.3 points per game this season for the L-M Falcons while adding 11.6 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 3.3 assists per contest as well.
Louisa-Muscatine finished the season 9-7, ending with a one-point defeat (46-45) to Van Buren County in the 2A Region 3 quarterfinal.
Drake, a junior, led Wilton to a 12-11 season, putting up 19.8 points per game while grabbing 8.1 rebounds and adding three assists and three steals a game.
The Comets on the 3A Southeast were key pieces for West Liberty, who finished 16-5 overall after a 47-45 loss to West Burlington ended their season.
Daufeldt and Hall ended the 2021 campaign as West Liberty's leading scorers.
Daufeldt averaged 14.4 points per game. She also went for almost eight rebounds a game with dishing out two assists and recording 3.5 steals on average.
Hall averaged slightly more points (14.8 per game), but was behind her all-district teammate Daufeldt in most other categories, with averages of 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals.
Muscatine's Long finished her career as the school's all-time leader in made 3-pointers with 160.
The Muskie ended her senior season averaging 12.2 points per game to go with over two rebounds and one assist and one steal each, while Muscatine finished the season with a 9-9 record.