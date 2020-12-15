Prep report: Sanders leads L-M girls to win

Girls basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 59, Highland 33: Kylee Sanders scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as Louisa-Muscatine built a 34-15 halftime lead and the Falcons cruised from there in dispatching SEISC North foe Highland Tuesday night.

Hanna McConnaha added 10 for L-M, accounting for three of the Falcons' six made 3-pointers.

The victory over Highland, which was playing its season opener after game games postponed the last two weeks, moved the Falcons to 4-1 on the season.

Iowa City Regina 55, Durant 43: Regina held Durant to just 11 first-half points and hung on from there to win the matchup of River Valley Conference squads.

The loss to Regina, still unbeaten at 5-0, dropped the Wildcats to 1-6 on the season.

