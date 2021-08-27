Prep report: Sigourney-Keota beats Durant

Football

Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant 20: A pair of Nolan DeLong touchdowns weren't enough for Durant as the Wildcats dropped their opener to Sigourney-Koeta after the Cobras scored 10 unanswered fourth quarter points to take the win.

After trailing 13-6 at halftime, Durant got touchdowns from DeLong and Tysen McKinley to go up 20-13 entering the fourth, but a field goal and a late touchdown off a Durant turnover gave S-K the victory.

Durant's only first-half touchdown came on a DeLong 49-yard run.

Wilton 21, Tipton 6: After shutting out Tipton in the first half, Wilton suddenly found itself in a one-score after the Tigers scored their first touchdown early in the first quarter to make the score 13-6.

Wilton responded.

The Beavers held the Tigers to -13 yards on their final two drives and added a six-plus minute touchdown drive of their own in their season-opening win Friday.

Jackson Hull rushed for 97 yards and two scores on the ground for Wilton with quarterback Mason Ormsby supplying 83 yards and the other touchdown on the ground as well as completing 9-17 passes for 106 yards.

Caden Kirkman was Ormsby's favorite target on the night, catching four passes for 67 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0