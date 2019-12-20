Girls basketball
Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48: Sammy Ewart scored 14 points to lead four Wapello scorers in double figures in a victory over Lone Tree on Friday night.
Also, Lindsy Massner added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Holly Massner tallied 12 points and eight assists. Eryka Dickey added 13 points for Wapello (6-1), which has won six straight.
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Pekin 36: Kylee Sanders scored 19 points and Hailey Sanders added 16 as the Falcons improved to 6-1 on the season.
L-M used a 20-12 advantage in the third quarter to gain a cushion in the victory.
Boys basketball
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54: The Indians got off to a slow start Friday and never could completely close the gap in a loss to Lone Tree.
Wapello trailed 20-5 after the first quarter and then 33-21 at the half. Maddox Griffin scored a team-high 20 points for Wapello (2-4). Caden Thomas added 14 points and Rhett Smith scored 13 points for the Indians.
Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 43: The Falcons opened a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, but Pekin went on a run to take control and earn the win Friday.
L-M (0-6) was led by Dawson Wehrle with 12 points. Dallas Vasquez and Brock Jeambey added 11 apiece.
— Staff report
