Prep report: Wapello boys fall to West Burlington

Boys basketball

West Burlington 72, Wapello 62: Maddox Griffin scored 22 points to lead a quartet of Indians in double figures but it wasn't enough as West Burlington handed Wapello its third loss of the season.

West Burlington (14-6) jumped out to an eight-point halftime lead and staved off several Wapello comeback attempts in the third and fourth quarters.

Trenton Murray added 19 points for Wapello (14-3) and Caden Thomas and Rhett Smith each scored 10.

Colten Sherwood led West Burlington with 24 points.

Girls basketball

West Liberty 50, Regina 38: West Liberty earned its fourth straight win Thursday, beating Iowa City Regina in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 8.

West Liberty (14-5) gradually built its lead over Regina, outscoring the Regals (10-7) in each quarter, but never by more than five points.

The Comets take on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Saturday in a Class 3A Region 8 quarterfinal.

