 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Wapello boys golf edges L-M
0 comments

Prep report: Wapello boys golf edges L-M

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys golf

Wapello edges L-M: The third and fourth scores ended up deciding Thursday's dual between Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine, and Wapello's depth proved better as it beat the Falcons 212-217.

Wapello's Zach Harbison and Louisa-Muscatine's Xander Bieri tied for medalist honors with 49s. The runners-up — Wapello's Casey Short and L-M's Tanner Seefeldt — posted matching 53s.

The next two lowest scores, however, came from Wapello's Matthew McGowan (54) and Dawson Tipps (56), tipping the match in their favor.

Girls golf

Wilton seventh at Mid-Prairie: Led by a 102 from Zoe Barrett, Wilton finished seventh out of 10 teams at the Mid-Prairie Invitational on Thursday.

Wilton scored 437 as a team. Liberty took first with a 361.

Durant shot a 425 to place fifth. West Liberty posted a 479 to take ninth.

Joann Martin (110), Lexi Walker (111) and Josie Said (115) had the other counting scores for Wilton.

Girls tennis

Assumption 9, Muscatine 0: No. 6 singles player Kyla Fear forced a decisive tiebreaker, but Muscatine left its match against Assumption without a win Thursday.

Fear dropped the first set to Addison Walter 6-4 before rebounding to claim the second 5-7. Fear fell in 10-8 in the tiebreaker, however.

It was the only set the Muskies won on the night.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Damaged yacht remains in Muscatine
Local

Damaged yacht remains in Muscatine

  • Updated

An 80-foot yacht that was rescued Wednesday as it was taking on water just off Muscatine while travelling to Minnesota remained on the Muscati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News