Prep report: Wapello boys golf edges L-M

Boys golf

Wapello edges L-M: The third and fourth scores ended up deciding Thursday's dual between Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine, and Wapello's depth proved better as it beat the Falcons 212-217.

Wapello's Zach Harbison and Louisa-Muscatine's Xander Bieri tied for medalist honors with 49s. The runners-up — Wapello's Casey Short and L-M's Tanner Seefeldt — posted matching 53s.

The next two lowest scores, however, came from Wapello's Matthew McGowan (54) and Dawson Tipps (56), tipping the match in their favor.

Girls golf

Wilton seventh at Mid-Prairie: Led by a 102 from Zoe Barrett, Wilton finished seventh out of 10 teams at the Mid-Prairie Invitational on Thursday.

Wilton scored 437 as a team. Liberty took first with a 361.

Durant shot a 425 to place fifth. West Liberty posted a 479 to take ninth.

Joann Martin (110), Lexi Walker (111) and Josie Said (115) had the other counting scores for Wilton.

Girls tennis