PREP REPORT: Wapello, Durant both fall

Boys basketball

New London 53, Wapello 42: New London outscored Wapello 36-18 in the second half of their 1A district quarterfinal game Thursday, pulling away late for the victory.

Wapello led 24-17 at halftime and was tied with New London late in the third quarter. New London took a 32-28 lead into the fourth quarter, however, and never relinquished it.

Caden Thomas led the Indians (9-12) with 23 points and Maddox Griffin chipped in 12.

Kade Benjamin led New London (15-7) with 19 points. New London will face WACO in the district semifinal Tuesday.

Williamsburg 59, Durant 45: Durant fell shy of reaching its Class 2A district finals Thursday, dropping its semifinal matchup with Williamsburg.

It was a defensive first half that ended with the teams tied 23-23. Williamsburg led 35-32 after the third quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 24-13 over the final eight minutes to put the game away.

Joe Lilienthal led the Wildcats with 15 points while Drew DeLong added 12.

Durant, which beat Louisa-Muscatine in its first round game, ends the season with a 10-13 record.

