Girls basketball
Wapello 51, Winfield-Mount Union 35: Wapello built an eight-point lead by halftime and didn't let up in topping Winfield-Mount Union Friday.
Holly Massner led the way for Wapello with 14 points, including 12 in the second half, and dished out six assists. Sammy Ewert chipped in 11 points for Wapello, which moved to 2-1 on the season.
Eryka Dickey also dished out six assists and Toni Bohlen grabbed eight rebounds for Wapello.
West Liberty 60, Durant 27: West Liberty scored 32 of the game's first 40 points and rolled to a River Valley Conference victory Friday.
It was the Comets' second road win of the week.
Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38: A slow start cost Wilton as the Beavers scored just 11 points before halftime in a loss to Regina.
Wilton outscored Regina in the third and fourth quarters, but the 20-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23: Kylee Sanders had a game-high 20 points and sister, Hailey, contributed 14 as Louisa-Muscatine improved to 4-0 with a lopsided conference win.
The Falcons outscored Hillcrest 44-6 in the first half. Hillcrest did not reach double-figure scoring for the game until the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball
Hillcrest Academy 60, Louisa-Muscatine 39: Louisa-Muscatine hung close for a half, but Hillcrest Academy outscored the visitors by 18 points in the second half for the conference win.
Brock Jeambey had nine points and seven rebounds for the Falcons.
Eli Ours led all scorers with 21 points.
Durant 70, West Liberty 48: After a 24-point loss in the season opener, Durant bounced back in a big way Friday night at home against conference rival West Liberty.
The Wildcats had a 10-point lead at intermission and increased that margin throughout the second half.
Iowa City Regina 72, Wilton 48: Regina scored 22 first-quarter points and rolled to a comfortable road win Friday night.
Freshman Caden Kirkman led the Beavers (1-1) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Buddy Darting chipped in 11 points.
