 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Wapello's Griffin goes off on Pekin
0 comments

Prep report: Wapello's Griffin goes off on Pekin

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

Griffin helps keep Wapello unbeaten: Maddox Griffin scored 34 points and Wapello overcame a two-point halftime deficit to top Pekin 57-51 Tuesday.

Griffin hit 13 of the Indians' 22 shots on the night.

Trenton Murray added 11 points, including hitting three of the team's five 3-pointers.

Brock Long led Pekin with 19 points.

Girls basketball

Slow start dooms Arrows: Pekin held Wapello scoreless in the first quarter on its way to a 43-22 win Tuesday.

Pekin led Wapello 16-0 when the Arrows broke onto the scoreboard.

Lindsy Massner led Wapello with six points and Sammy Ewart added five.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News