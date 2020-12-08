Prep report: Wapello's Griffin goes off on Pekin

Boys basketball
Griffin helps keep Wapello unbeaten: Maddox Griffin scored 34 points and Wapello overcame a two-point halftime deficit to top Pekin 57-51 Tuesday.
Griffin hit 13 of the Indians' 22 shots on the night.
Trenton Murray added 11 points, including hitting three of the team's five 3-pointers.
Brock Long led Pekin with 19 points.
Girls basketball
Slow start dooms Arrows: Pekin held Wapello scoreless in the first quarter on its way to a 43-22 win Tuesday.
Pekin led Wapello 16-0 when the Arrows broke onto the scoreboard.
Lindsy Massner led Wapello with six points and Sammy Ewart added five.
