PREP REPORT: West Liberty boys edge Tipton

Boys basketball

West Liberty 50, Tipton 48: West Liberty took an early 11-2 lead and held that margin for its first River Valley Conference South Division victory of the season, holding on for the 50-48 victory.

West Liberty (2-10, 1-9 in RVC) led by six at halftime and was still up 40-35 heading into the final eight minutes.

Tipton falls to 6-10, 4-10.

Wapello 44, Winfield-Mount Union 40: Seniors Trenton Murray and Caden Thomas combined to scored 35 points and carry Wapello to the Southeast Iowa Superconference victory over Winfield-Mount Union on Friday. Murray had a game-high 19 points to lead the Indians, who had their first action in 10 days and shook off a tough loss to league-leading Pekin as well as the rust.

Wapello led 10-2 after the first quarter, but lost that advantage by halftime when it trailed 21-19. The game remained close and was still tied at 35 before the Indians (13-2, 11-1 SEISC North) pulled it out in the final three minutes to remain in second place in the league.

WMU (7-9, 5-7) was led by freshman Cam Buffington’s 14 points. The Wolves only had five players score in the game.

Girls basketball