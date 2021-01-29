PREP REPORT: West Liberty boys edge Tipton

Boys basketball
West Liberty 50, Tipton 48: West Liberty took an early 11-2 lead and held that margin for its first River Valley Conference South Division victory of the season, holding on for the 50-48 victory.
West Liberty (2-10, 1-9 in RVC) led by six at halftime and was still up 40-35 heading into the final eight minutes.
Tipton falls to 6-10, 4-10.
Wapello 44, Winfield-Mount Union 40: Seniors Trenton Murray and Caden Thomas combined to scored 35 points and carry Wapello to the Southeast Iowa Superconference victory over Winfield-Mount Union on Friday. Murray had a game-high 19 points to lead the Indians, who had their first action in 10 days and shook off a tough loss to league-leading Pekin as well as the rust.
Wapello led 10-2 after the first quarter, but lost that advantage by halftime when it trailed 21-19. The game remained close and was still tied at 35 before the Indians (13-2, 11-1 SEISC North) pulled it out in the final three minutes to remain in second place in the league.
WMU (7-9, 5-7) was led by freshman Cam Buffington’s 14 points. The Wolves only had five players score in the game.
Girls basketball
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Wapello 34: Third-quarter offensive struggles cost Wapello against Winfield-Mount Union Friday as the Wolves pulled away for the SEISC North win.
The Arrows (7-9) trailed the unbeaten Wolves (15-0) by just three at halftime, but Wapello managed just five points in the third quarter, allowing WMU to increase its lead to nine, a gap Wapello never closed.
Lindsy Massner led Wapello with 10 points, with Tatum Wolford chipping in nine on three 3-pointers and Serah Shafer scoring eight.
Keetyn Townsley and Farrah Nelson each scored 10 to lead WMU.
West Liberty 53, Tipton 38 (OT): West Liberty had its hands full until breaking away in the overtime sessions for the 53-38 River Valley Conference victory.
West Liberty, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, opened the overtime session on a 9-0 run to take control of the game that was tied at 35 at the end of regulation.
The win moves the Comets to 9-4, 9-3 River Valley South and drops the Tigers to 4-11, 2-10 in the league.
Louisa-Muscatine 72, Lone Tree 43: Kylee Sanders scored 25 points and Kaylee Corbin 13 as the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons handled hosting Lone Tree 72-43 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference clash.
L-M (7-5, 6-3 SEISC North) held just a 14-12 lead after the first quarter, but had blown open the game for a 37-19 halftime advantage.
Senior guard Maddie Jacque scored 22 as Lone Tree dropped to 3-9, 2-4 SEISC.
Iowa City Regina 55, Durant 37: Hosting Regina took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and made that margin stand through the third quarter before putting away the game with a decisive fourth quarter. The Regals closed out the contest with a 17-6 finish to move to 8-5, 8-4 River Valley South and drop Durant to 3-15, 3-14.
West Branch 72, Wilton: The hosting West Branch Bears used a consistent effort to hand the Wilton Beavers a 72-35 River Valley Conference defeat. The league-leading Bears (11-1, 11-1 RV South) scored at least 15 points in each quarter and only allowed the Beavers (9-8, 7-8) double-digits in the fourth, with 11.