Prep report:West Liberty keeps rolling

Volleyball
West Liberty remains unbeaten in set, match play: Not only did the West Liberty volleyball team move to 17-0 on the season Tuesday night at West Liberty High School, but the team maintained its perfect mark in set play as well.
With a straight-set win over River Valley Conference rival West Branch, the Class 3A fourth-ranked Comets handed the Bears just their second defeat of the season, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.
Senior Macy Daufeldt led the way with 16 kills on 26 attempts. Junior Brooklyn Buysse notched 32 assists for the Comets and Monica Morales 18 digs, all game highs.
According to Varsity Bound, Daufeldt's kill efficiency mark of .569 leads the state (all classes).
The Comets also received nice all-around games from freshmen Sophie Buysse (four kills, 17 digs) and Ava Morrison (five kills, one block assist) as well as senior Mylei Henderson, who was 7 for 11 on kill attempts and also had a block assist.
Morales and junior McKenzie Akers combined to go for five of the six Comet ace serves. Daulfeldt added the other.
West Liberty plays at Iowa City Regina on Thursday. The Comets are 4-0 RVC South play.
Muskies stumble against Davenport Central: Muskie senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis went for 23 assists over the three sets played at Central High School, but it proved to be in a losing effort as the Blue Devils scored a straight set victory, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
McGinnis and Central senior Lily Campbell tied for the game high in assists while Muskie sophomore Hannah Jansen would end the with a game-high 11 kills, but Central's Delaney Graves and Morgan Barker went for 19 combined kills as the Blue Devils gave the Muscatine defense fits.
Central (3-10, 1-4 MAC) ended with the same number of team assists (28) as team kills and also added nine ace serves, five of which came from Makynzee Balluff.
Muscatine (10-7, 1-4 MAC) next game is Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bettendorf High School.
Columbus beats English Valleys but falls to L-M at home triangular: It took five sets for the Columbus Wildcats to find victory over English Valleys during Tuesday's triangular at Columbus High School, but the Wildcats prevailed, nonetheless.
The final of that back-and-forth affair was 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-11 in favor of Columbus (3-13).
Wildcat junior setter Sera Vela recorded 30 assists while junior Victoria Howell had 14 kills while freshman Lily Coil chipped in 13.
Louisa-Muscatine (2-6) prevailed against Columbus, however, beating the host Wildcats 25-23, 26-24, 25-11.
Both teams will play in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament on Thursday. Columbus will be at New London while Louisa-Muscatine is home. Play starts at 5 p.m.
Durant beaten in three sets by Mid-Prairie: Though the Durant volleyball team hung around in an effort to force a fourth set, the Wildcats were unable to extend the game and instead fell in three sets to River Valley Conference opponent Mid-Prairie, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21.
One positive note for the Wildcats (1-10, 0-4 RVC South) was the play of senior Kylie Schult, who had been limited this season due to injury. Schult had six kills on 22 attempts for Durant while senior Shannon Head led the team with seven.
Peyton Buesing's eight assists were also a team-best and sophomore Isabelle DeLong had five of the Wildcats' eight ace serves.
Durant is home for conference-leading Wilton on Thursday.
Girls swimming
Muscatine victorious at Clinton: By a final score of 99 to 75, the Muscatine girls swim team won at Clinton High School on Tuesday evening.
Muscatine sophomore Sofia Moench won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:12.94. Teammates Lauren Wetzel (6:44.72) and Madison Young (6:58.66) took second and third, respecitvely.
Sophomore Olivia Michael won the 200 free (2:20.68) with Wetzel (2:23.56) and Young (2:33.96) again in second and third.
The Muskies took all three spots in the 1-meter diving in Shelby Solberg (first, score of 113.35), Zara Stolzfus (second, 92) and Madalyn Shippee (third, 79).
Muscatine's next meet is Saturday at Burlington High School.
Cross country
Columbus boys win, Wilton's Brown tops on girls side: Charlotte Brown of Wilton was the first runner to cross the finish line during the varsity girls competition at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
The Columbus boys' collective effort won them the team competition among the small schools. The Wildcats did so with a score of 37.
Though Wilton would take third as a team behind Mediapolis and Columbus in the small school division, Brown's time of 21:31.17 was tops.
Wilton's SeAnn Houghton (23:18.06) came in third while Columbus followed in third and fourth with two freshmen in Ariana Vergara (23:40.91) and Quinn Yotter (24:24.84).
On the boys side, Freddy Vergara's mark of 17:31.09 fell just behind winner Solomon Zaugg of Mediapolis' 17:29.62.
Isaac Acosta finished fourth (18:33.75) for the Wildcats, who are ranked 14th in Class 1A. Mason Hills-Carrier and Tim Hills-Carrier also finished in the top 10, Mason took seventh (18:57.15) and Tim ninth (19:26.34).