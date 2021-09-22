Prep report:West Liberty keeps rolling

Durant beaten in three sets by Mid-Prairie: Though the Durant volleyball team hung around in an effort to force a fourth set, the Wildcats were unable to extend the game and instead fell in three sets to River Valley Conference opponent Mid-Prairie, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21.

One positive note for the Wildcats (1-10, 0-4 RVC South) was the play of senior Kylie Schult, who had been limited this season due to injury. Schult had six kills on 22 attempts for Durant while senior Shannon Head led the team with seven.

Peyton Buesing's eight assists were also a team-best and sophomore Isabelle DeLong had five of the Wildcats' eight ace serves.

Durant is home for conference-leading Wilton on Thursday.

Girls swimming

Muscatine victorious at Clinton: By a final score of 99 to 75, the Muscatine girls swim team won at Clinton High School on Tuesday evening.

Muscatine sophomore Sofia Moench won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:12.94. Teammates Lauren Wetzel (6:44.72) and Madison Young (6:58.66) took second and third, respecitvely.

Sophomore Olivia Michael won the 200 free (2:20.68) with Wetzel (2:23.56) and Young (2:33.96) again in second and third.