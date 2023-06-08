WILTON — West Liberty High School's softball team had to stave off two comebacks on Wednesday night against Class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton.

It was enough for the Comets to capture a signature victory.

Five runs in the top of the seventh put West Liberty in front and it held off one last charge by the Beavers to snare an 11-10 victory in the opener of a River Valley Conference doubleheader.

Wilton salvaged a split with an 11-4 triumph in the nightcap.

The Comets broke a 2-2 tie after one complete inning with two runs in the second and it tacked on two more in the fourth to lead by four. Wilton responded with a three-run fifth to trim the deficit to 6-5.

Five runs in the bottom of the seventh nearly sent Game 1 to extra innings, but West Liberty (8-4) danced out of it to preserve the victory.

The Beavers (12-4) wasted little time in Game 2 with a three-run first and a four-run fourth to break the game open and lead 9-2. Both sides added two runs in the sixth inning.

Freshman outfielder Audra Coss roped seven hits in the doubleheader with a pair of RBIs in the second contest. Charlotte Brown and Hayley Madlock drove in two runs apiece in both games.

No stats for the Comets were reported online.

Wapello 17, Mediapolis 0: Fueled by 12 hits, drawing eight walks and registering 15 runs batted in, the Arrows dominated the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Six runs in the top of the first gave Wapello (7-5) a cushion and it piled on with three runs in the second and it enacted the run-rule with a six-run top of the fifth.

Eighth grader Macey Kuntz drove in six runs on two hits while Tatum Wolford went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. Emily Hemphill scored three times and notched two stolen bases.

Junior Ada Boysen tossed a no-hitter in five innings, striking out 11 Mediapolis batters.

Central Lee 10, Louisa-Muscatine 4: The Hawks led wire-to-wire in their Wednesday night victory over the Falcons, handing the latter their second straight loss.

Three runs in the first, third and fourth innings gave Central Lee plenty of breathing room. L-M (7-3) attempted a rally with a three-spot in the sixth, but the margin was too big to overcome.

No stats for the Falcons were reported online.

Baseball

Mediapolis 12, Wapello 3: Six runs in the bottom of the first allowed the Bulldogs to take the lead for good and cruise past the Indians on Wednesday night.

After Mediapolis added another run in the second, two more crossed home plate in the third and a three-spot in the fourth put the game out of reach. Wapello (1-6) took an early lead with two runs in the first, but struggled after that.

Wapello's Cooper Thomas roped a pair of hits and drove in a run. The Indians struggled defensively with four errors and their three pitchers issued nine walks to just two strikeouts.