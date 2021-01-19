Prep report: Wilton boys win third straight

Boys basketball

Wilton 51, Iowa City Regina 37: After a rough start to the season, Wilton is starting to heat up.

The Beavers notched their third straight win Tuesday, topping a Regals team that beat them 62-48 earlier in the season.

The win moves Wilton to 5-6 on the season.

Regina (5-3) led 34-33 after three quarters, but Wilton's defense held them to just three points in the final period.

Pekin 49, Wapello 34: On Dec. 8, Wapello handed Pekin its only loss of the season thus far.

Tuesday, the Panthers made sure the Indians wouldn't give them their second as well.

Pekin (13-1) pulled out to a seven-point halftime lead and used a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter to put away the game.

Wapello (11-2) was led by 13 points from Maddox Griffin. Caden Thomas chipped in 8 for the Indians, who did not attempt a free throw in the game.

Hillcrest Academy 54, Louisa-Muscatine 24: The Ravens outscored the L-M Falcons 36-10 in the middle two quarters on their way to a decisive victory Tuesday night.