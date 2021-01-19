Prep report: Wilton boys win third straight

Boys basketball
Wilton 51, Iowa City Regina 37: After a rough start to the season, Wilton is starting to heat up.
The Beavers notched their third straight win Tuesday, topping a Regals team that beat them 62-48 earlier in the season.
The win moves Wilton to 5-6 on the season.
Regina (5-3) led 34-33 after three quarters, but Wilton's defense held them to just three points in the final period.
Pekin 49, Wapello 34: On Dec. 8, Wapello handed Pekin its only loss of the season thus far.
Tuesday, the Panthers made sure the Indians wouldn't give them their second as well.
Pekin (13-1) pulled out to a seven-point halftime lead and used a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter to put away the game.
Wapello (11-2) was led by 13 points from Maddox Griffin. Caden Thomas chipped in 8 for the Indians, who did not attempt a free throw in the game.
Hillcrest Academy 54, Louisa-Muscatine 24: The Ravens outscored the L-M Falcons 36-10 in the middle two quarters on their way to a decisive victory Tuesday night.
Louisa-Muscatine (6-7) trailed just 6-4 entering the second quarter. That's when the offense came alive for Hillcrest Academy (9-5), however, as the Falcons scored 23 points in the second frame.
L-M's offense was silenced in the third quarter as the Falcons scored just one point.
Girls basketball
Wapello 44, Pekin 39: After just one point separated Wapello and Pekin at the end of each of the first three quarters, the Arrows used a 12-6 run to open the fourth quarter to provide some breathing room in their win over their SEISC North foe.
Toni Bohlen led a balanced offensive attack for Wapello (6-8), hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points. Tatum Wolford added three 3s of her own in a nine-point effort.
Serah Shafer chipped in nine points and Lindsy Massner eight for the Arrows.
Wapello led Pekin (7-8) 21-20 at halftime and the teams each scored just five points in the third quarter before Wapello went on its run.
Wrestling
Muscatine grabs three wins Monday: A three-pin effort from Mason Crabtree at 138 pounds helped lead the Muskies to a 2-1 record in a quadrangular Monday evening.
Muscatine beat Midland 43-42 on criteria and Tipton 52-15, but lost 41-33 to Solon.
Crabtree was one of four unbeaten wrestlers for Muscatine, including 106-pounder Gavin McLeod who got pins in his only two contested matches.
Muscatine's ranked wrestlers also came through, with 170-pounder Tim Nimely adding a pin and a decision win to a forfeit and 285-pounder Togeh Deseh winning his two contested matches, including a 12-3 major decision over Tipton's Nile Schuett, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A in the most recent Predicament rankings.