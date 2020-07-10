Prep report: Wilton sweeps Mount Pleasant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Softball

Wilton sweeps Mount Pleasant: Playing their fourth and fifth games over the course of five days, the Beavers showed little sign of fatigue as they moved to 12-3 on the season with a sweep of Mount Pleasant 7-3, 8-0 on Friday.

Madelyn Wade had a two-run single and Charlotte Brown had a two-run homer as Wilton broke a 3-all tie with a four-run sixth to win the opener. Payton Ganzer also homered in the opener for the Wildcats.

In the nightcap Grace Madlock shut down Mount Pleasant on the mound, surrendering just two hits, walking none and striking out eight.

Ganzer hit her second homer of the night and drove in two. Chloe Wells had four hits and Emily Coss three hits and four RBIs as Wilton scored all eight of its runs over the last three frames.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0