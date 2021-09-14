Prep report: Wilton's Brown takes second at English Valley meet

Girls cross country

Brown second at English Valley: Charlotte Brown led a pair of Wilton runners in the top five with a second place finish at Tuesday's English Valley Invitational at Knoll Ridge Golf Course.

Brown's time of 24:28.48 trailed only Hillcrest's Leah Bontrager's 24:07.42.

The Beavers also got a top five performance from Hanna Rogers, who finished fifth in 26:19.97.

Durant got a fourth-place finish from Carlie Jo Fusco (24:37.59), and Wapello was paced by 13th place Tatum Wolford (28:09.12).

Boys cross country

Duffe gets top five finish at English Valley: Deacon Duffe's fifth-place finish led locals at the English Valley Invitational at Knoll Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

Garret Dickey led Wapello with a ninth-place finish and Durant's Race Starr took 12th.

Girls swimming

Muscatine falls to Davenport Central: The Muskies got an individual first place from Genevieve Millage in the 500 yard freestyle but it wasn't enough as the Muskies dropped Tuesday's dual to Davenport Central 90-19.