Prep report
Prep report

Volleyball

West Liberty sweeps Mid-Prairie: The West Liberty Comets ran their record to 10-0 on the season with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 sweep of the previously unbeaten Golden Hawks Thursday.

Mid-Prairie fell to 4-1.

Martha Pace led the way with 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces for West Liberty. Brooklyn Buysse led the Comets passing attack with 31 assists, nine kills and 10 digs.

Macy Daufeldt added nine kills, 16 digs and a block for West Liberty.

Wilton stays unbeaten: The Wilton Beavers, led by Kelsey Drake's 15 kills, cruised to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 sweep of Tipton Thursday.

The win moved Wilton to 9-0 on the season.

Ella Caffrey totaled 26 assists, 10 digs and one block for Wilton. Mallory Lange got 12 digs to lead the Beavers. Carly Puffer chipped in eight kills for the winners.

