PREP REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Volleyball

Wilton gets RVC win: The Beavers opened River Valley play by doing the same thing they have done in each of their matches so far this season, sweeping their opponent in straight sets.

Wilton topped Iowa City Regina 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 Thursday. It moves the Beavers to 8-0 on the season and they still have yet to drop a set.

West Liberty tops Tipton: The Comets won their River Valley Conference opener in straight sets Thursday, defeating Tipton 25-5, 25-10, 25-15.

West Liberty moves to 5-0 on the season. It was the first match of the year for Tipton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0