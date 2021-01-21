Prep report:

Wrestling

West Liberty sweeps quadrangular: Kobe Simon picked up two pins and a major decision win at 220 pounds and West Liberty swept a River Valley Conference quadrangular Thursday.

The Comets beat Mid-Prairie 46-35, Wilton 45-29 and Durant 66-12.

Alex Beaver (126) and Joshua Zeman (132) got pins in their only two contested matches and Colin Cassady (106) and Lake Newton (160) also got two pins.

Wilton beat Mid-Prairie 48-36 and Durant 66-14 to go 2-1 on the evening.

The Beavers were led by a three-pin effort from Kaden Shirk at 160 pounds. Brody Brisker also won three contested matches at 106 pounds, including getting a pair of pins.

Durant, which also lost 54-24 to Mid-Prairie, got two contested wins from Ethan Gast (120/126) and Dylan Grage (182).

Boys basketball

Bellevue Marquette 62, Durant 53: Carson Michels proved too much for Durant on Thursday as the Marquette star netted 40 points in the win over the Wildcats.