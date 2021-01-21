Prep report:

Wrestling
West Liberty sweeps quadrangular: Kobe Simon picked up two pins and a major decision win at 220 pounds and West Liberty swept a River Valley Conference quadrangular Thursday.
The Comets beat Mid-Prairie 46-35, Wilton 45-29 and Durant 66-12.
Alex Beaver (126) and Joshua Zeman (132) got pins in their only two contested matches and Colin Cassady (106) and Lake Newton (160) also got two pins.
Wilton beat Mid-Prairie 48-36 and Durant 66-14 to go 2-1 on the evening.
The Beavers were led by a three-pin effort from Kaden Shirk at 160 pounds. Brody Brisker also won three contested matches at 106 pounds, including getting a pair of pins.
Durant, which also lost 54-24 to Mid-Prairie, got two contested wins from Ethan Gast (120/126) and Dylan Grage (182).
Boys basketball
Bellevue Marquette 62, Durant 53: Carson Michels proved too much for Durant on Thursday as the Marquette star netted 40 points in the win over the Wildcats.
Garrett Hollenback scored 17 points and Nolan DeLong 16 to lead Durant (2-11), but the Wildcats fell behind 36-29 at halftime and couldn't recover.
Northeast 54, Wilton 37: Northeast snapped Wilton's three-game losing streak Thursday, dropping the Beavers to 6-7 on the season.
Northeast improved to 7-4.
Girls basketball
Northeast 63, Wilton 58: Kelsey Drake scored 25, but it wasn't enough as Wilton suffered its second straight loss Thursday, falling to Northeast.
The Beavers fell to 8-5 as Northeast improved to 4-8.