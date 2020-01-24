Wrestling
Cacho reaches state quarterfinals: Muscatine's Virginia Cacho won her first two matches Friday to move into the quarterfinals at 152 pounds at the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament in Waverly.
Cacho started her day with an 8-2 win over fifth-seeded Sophie Degner of Algona before pinning Waukee's Sydney Clevenger in the second round.
Next up for Cacho will be a quarterfinal matchup with North Fayette Valley's Val Boleyn, who pinned each of her first two opponents.
Also reaching the quarterfinals were a pair of West Liberty wrestlers.
After receiving a first-round bye, Alexis Partida, who pinned Perry's Hailey Peterson and Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist, with both matches taking less than 1:15.
Partida will next face the top seed in 106, Ali Gerbracht from AGWSR. Gerbracht pinned her first two opponents in just 12 seconds each.
West Liberty's Mylei Henderson squeaked past Decorah's Mairi Sessions 3-1 in a tiebreaker after receiving a first-round bye in the 138-pound bracket. Henderson avoided any such drama in her third round match, pinning Humboldt's Kali Beaman. Next up for Henderson is Humboldt's Deni McDaniel.
Those still alive in the consolation bracket included their teammate, Isabel Morrison, who won her first 145-pound match before falling in the second round. She then pinned her opponent in her first consolation match.
Wilton 132-pounder Mea Burkle received a bye and pinned Solon's Addison Burden before falling to Glenwood's Abby McIntyre in the third round. Burkle then pinned South Central Calhoun's Delanie Westcott in a consolation match.
Girls basketball
Wapello 68, Highland 47: Eryka Dickey totaled 21 points and nine rebounds and Wapello cruised past Highland Friday.
Holly Massner added 16 six assists and six steals for the Arrows, and Serah Shafer chipped in 10 points.
Wapello raced out to a 38-21 halftime lead and Highland never got back within single digits.
The win moves the Arrows to 10-4, 9-2 in the SEISC.
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus 16: Winfield-Mount Union jumped out to a 20-1 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there, dropping Columbus to 1-15 on the season.
Jobie Lekwa led Columbus with six points and Olivia Carrier grabbed five rebounds.
Kyndal Townsley led Winfield-Mount Union with 13 points.
Boys basketball
Highland 54, Wapello 43: Caden Thomas scored 18 points but it wasn't enough as Wapello fell to Highland Friday.
Rhett Smith added 15 points, but only four Indians scored on the night.
Mason McFarland led Highland with 17 points.
Wapello fell to 5-7 on the season.
North Cedar 67, West Liberty 25: West Liberty scored only three points in the second half as North Cedar won the River Valley matchup.
The loss drops West Liberty to 2-13.
