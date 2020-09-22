PREP REPORT

Volleyball

West Liberty stays unbeaten: West Liberty ran its record to 16-0 with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 River Valley Conference victory over West Branch on Tuesday.

Martha Pace led West Liberty with 19 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Macy Daufeldt chipped in 18 kills, two blocks and eight digs.

Brooklyn Buysse got the West Liberty offense going with 33 assists and added 13 digs.

Boys cross country

Columbus boys second at Mount Pleasant: Led by five top-20 finishes, Columbus took second in the boys small-class division at Tuesday's Mount Pleasant Invitational.

Much like his team, Columbus' Isaac Acosta trailed only Danville-New London. The junior took fifth (18:09.93) as the meet champs took the top four spots.

Damian Vergara (15th, 19:09.37), Freddy Vergara (17th, 19:16.72), Alex Rivas (19th, 19:18.90) and Mason Hills-Carrier (20th, 19:26.97) also finished in the top 20 for Columbus.