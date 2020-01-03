Girls basketball
Wilton 77, Anamosa 74, OT: Kelsey Drake scored 46 points and Wilton needed every one of them as it topped Anamosa in overtime Friday.
The Beavers trailed by double-digits in the third quarter but came back to grab the win.
The win evened Wilton's record at 4-4. Anamosa fell to 1-9.
Cascade 56, West Liberty 31: Class 2A top-ranked Cascade held West Liberty to 14 points in the first half and cruised from there to take the River Valley Conference win.
West Liberty, ranked No. 11 in Class 3A, suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to 7-1. Cascade remains unbeaten at 9-0.
Monticello 53, Durant 24: Durant fell to 2-8 with the loss to Monticello on Friday.
Monticello improved its record to 7-3.
Boys' basketball
Anamosa 60, Wilton 36: Anamosa led by 14 at halftime and never looked back in beating Wilton on Friday.
The Beavers fell to 2-6 on the year. Anamosa got its second straight win to improve to 2-7.
Monticello 57, Durant 29: Durant lost its fourth in a row Friday, falling to Monticello.
The loss drops Durant to 4-5 on the season. Monticello improves to 8-1.
