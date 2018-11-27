Girls basketball
Wapello 44, WACO 23: Holly Massner and Eryka Dickey each had 11 points and Emma Reid chipped in 10 as Wapello raced out to a 14-5 lead after the opening quarter and cruised past WACO in a Southeast Iowa Conference game.
Massner knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as the Arrows improved to 1-1.
Wilton 58, Camanche 43: Wilton improved to 2-0 on the season behind 21 points from Emily Lange.
Aubrey Putman added 15 points for Wilton, which led 29-27 at halftime.
Boys basketball
Camanche 78, Wilton 37: Jared Townsend scored 17 points in Wilton's season-opening loss to Camanche.
