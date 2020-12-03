PREP REPORT

Girls basketball
Wapello holds off Washington: Lindsy Massner scored 11 points and Sammy Ewart chipped in 10 as Wapello got its first win of the season Thursday by holding off a Washington comeback.
Massner, who also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete the double-double, scored eight of her points in the first half as the Arrows jumped out to a 20-11 lead.
Wapello hit only three field goals in the second half, but sank 11 free throws after halftime to hold off a Washington comeback that pulled the Demons within three with a minute left.
Five of those free throws came from Ewart, who also sank her team's only three pointer to total eight of Wapello's 18 second half points.
