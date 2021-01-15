Prep report:

Boys basketball

Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39: The first time Wapello and Hillcrest Academy faced off this season, the Indians led by just three through three quarters before pulling away.

In Friday's rematch, the margin through three quarters was 20.

Led by 19 points by Maddox Griffin, Wapello cruised past their SEISC North foe to move to 10-1 on the season.

Caden Thomas added 16 and Trenton Murray 15, including Wapello's only 3-pointer.

Hillcrest (7-5) was led by 17 from Eli Ours.

Girls basketball

West Liberty 66, Mid-Prairie 48: The Comets completed a season sweep of Mid-Prairie with an 18-point River Valley Conference win Friday.

The victory moves West Liberty to 8-3 on the season while Mid-Prairie falls to 7-7.

West Liberty, which led by eight at halftime, blew the game open by out-scoring Mid-Prairie 20-7 in the third quarter.

