Prep report

Girls basketball

Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46 (OT): Playing its first game of the 2020-21 season, West Liberty forced unbeaten Bellevue (5-0) to overtime, but West Liberty couldn't complete the victory on Friday.

West Liberty (0-1) led by two at the half and by four entering the fourth quarter, but Bellevue's defense clamped down in the fourth, holding West Liberty to seven points to force overtime at 39-all.

West Liberty's Finley Hall tied Bellevue's Teresa Paulsen for game-high honors with 15 points, with Hall hitting four of West Liberty's six 3-pointers. Macy Daufeldt added 10 for West Liberty.

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38: When the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons needed a basket on Friday, there was little doubt where it would come from. Kylee Sanders scored all but nine of L-M's points, going for 34 in the Falcons' win over Pekin.

The Falcons started fast but still needed to come back in the fourth quarter to top the Panthers.

Louisa-Muscatine (3-1) jumped out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter, but Pekin (2-4) came back to pull within two at halftime and led 31-28 entering the fourth quarter.