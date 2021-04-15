Prep report

Boys tennis

Clinton 8, Muscatine 1: Sam Emmert provided the lone highlight of the night for Muscatine as the Muskies' No. 1 singles player won his first match of the Mississippi Athletic Conference season in Thursday's MAC dual against Clinton.

Emmert beat River Kings No. 1 singles player Brody Manemann 6-1, 7-5.

Emmert and Trey Ulses took Manemann and Adam Deters to the limit in No. 1 doubles but fell 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Girls tennis

Clinton 9, Muscatine 0: The River Queens remained unbeaten in Mississippi Athletic Conference play after sweeping the Muskies on Thursday afternoon.

Elise Finn had the best result for the Muskies, dropping her No. 2 singles match 8-2 to Mackenzie Lange.

Boys golf

Hillcrest 219, Wapello 226: Wapello No. 5 golfer Matthew McGowan turned in a team-best 52 at Heritage Oaks, but it wasn't enough as Hillcrest used a pair of sub-50 rounds to win Thursday's dual meet.

Hillcrest's Luke Schrock beat London Schrock 47-48 for medalist honors.