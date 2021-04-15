 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report
0 comments
PREP REPORT

Prep report

  • 0

Boys tennis

Clinton 8, Muscatine 1: Sam Emmert provided the lone highlight of the night for Muscatine as the Muskies' No. 1 singles player won his first match of the Mississippi Athletic Conference season in Thursday's MAC dual against Clinton.

Emmert beat River Kings No. 1 singles player Brody Manemann 6-1, 7-5. 

Emmert and Trey Ulses took Manemann and Adam Deters to the limit in No. 1 doubles but fell 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Girls tennis

Clinton 9, Muscatine 0: The River Queens remained unbeaten in Mississippi Athletic Conference play after sweeping the Muskies on Thursday afternoon.

Elise Finn had the best result for the Muskies, dropping her No. 2 singles match 8-2 to Mackenzie Lange.

Boys golf

Hillcrest 219, Wapello 226: Wapello No. 5 golfer Matthew McGowan turned in a team-best 52 at Heritage Oaks, but it wasn't enough as Hillcrest used a pair of sub-50 rounds to win Thursday's dual meet.

Hillcrest's Luke Schrock beat London Schrock 47-48 for medalist honors.

Casey Short and Zach Harbison each shot a 56 for Wapello. 

Girls golf

Muscatine fourth at home quadrangular: The Muscatine girls tallied a 238 to place fourth at Thursday's quadrangular at Geneva Golf & Country Club.

Pleasant Valley won with a 186 total. Bettendorf took second with a 195 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy third at 229.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wapello man charged with sexual abuse
Crime-and-courts

Wapello man charged with sexual abuse

WAPELLO – A Wapello man registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday by the Wapello Police after a sexual assault was reported to have tak…

One injured in accident on H22 Tuesday
Local

One injured in accident on H22 Tuesday

  • Updated

LOUISA COUNTY — A Burlington man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a head-on crash between a pickup and a semi on H22 just east of Highway 61.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News