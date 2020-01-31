Boys basketball
West Branch 55, Wilton 42: Wilton fell to 3-13 on the season with a loss to West Branch on Friday.
West Branch improved to 14-2.
Girls basketball
Wapello 47, Van Buren 40: Wapello overcame a deficit that grew as large as nine points late in the third quarter to top Van Buren Friday.
The Arrows had not led since the score was 3-2 when they took the lead in the final four minutes of the game.
Holly Massner scored 18 for Wapello, and Sammy Ewert added 13.
Wapello improved its record to 13-4. Van Buren fell to 15-3.
Central Lee 56, Louisa-Muscatine 40: Hailey Sanders led a trio of Falcons in double figures but Louisa-Muscatine couldn't overcome a big third quarter from Central Lee on Friday.
L-M and Central Lee were tied 15-15 entering the second quarter. By halftime the Falcons were down by 14.
Hannah McConnaha added 12 points and Raegan Downing 11 for L-M, which dropped its third straight and fifth of its last six to fall to 10-8.
Central Lee, which improved to 12-7, was led by Mya Merschman's 39 points.
WACO 56, Columbus 32: Columbus fell to 1-17 with its loss to WACO on Friday.
WACO moved to 4-15 with the win.
Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25: Regina raced out to a 23-8 lead at halftime and Durant couldn't make up the deficit Friday.
Durant fell to 3-14 on the season. Regina improved to 12-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.