Boys basketball

West Branch 55, Wilton 42: Wilton fell to 3-13 on the season with a loss to West Branch on Friday.

West Branch improved to 14-2.

Girls basketball

Wapello 47, Van Buren 40: Wapello overcame a deficit that grew as large as nine points late in the third quarter to top Van Buren Friday.

The Arrows had not led since the score was 3-2 when they took the lead in the final four minutes of the game.

Holly Massner scored 18 for Wapello, and Sammy Ewert added 13.

Wapello improved its record to 13-4. Van Buren fell to 15-3.

Central Lee 56, Louisa-Muscatine 40: Hailey Sanders led a trio of Falcons in double figures but Louisa-Muscatine couldn't overcome a big third quarter from Central Lee on Friday.

L-M and Central Lee were tied 15-15 entering the second quarter. By halftime the Falcons were down by 14.

Hannah McConnaha added 12 points and Raegan Downing 11 for L-M, which dropped its third straight and fifth of its last six to fall to 10-8.

Central Lee, which improved to 12-7, was led by Mya Merschman's 39 points.

WACO 56, Columbus 32: Columbus fell to 1-17 with its loss to WACO on Friday.

WACO moved to 4-15 with the win.

Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25: Regina raced out to a 23-8 lead at halftime and Durant couldn't make up the deficit Friday.

Durant fell to 3-14 on the season. Regina improved to 12-4.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments