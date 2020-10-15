Prep report

Volleyball

Muskies finish fourth in MAC: They needed five sets Thursday night, but the Muscatine Muskies held on to beat Davenport North and claim a share of fourth place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Muscatine prevailed 22-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6 in a match that took more than two hours to complete.

Muscatine finishes at 5-4 in league play, tied with Clinton and Bettendorf. The win also moved them to 14-12 overall.

Madi Petersen had a team-high 14 kills and Kaylynn Salyars finished with 26 assists and nine kills. Aricka Ramser led the defense with 20 digs. Meadow Freers had seven kills and a pair of blocks.

Coach Kara Russell's team opens regional play next Thursday at home against Davenport West.

Boys cross country

Falcons race to second in Mediapolis: Led by a sixth-place finish from Paul Hoopes, Louisa-Muscatine placed second at the Mediapolis Invitational on Thursday.

Hoopes, who finished in 18:29.46, was the top finisher not on team champion Danville, which swept the top five spots in the standings.

Kellan Walsh finished 13th (20:09.80) and Zach Robertson (19th, 20:41.71), Dawson Wehrle (20th, 20:42.21) and Jacob Beck (21st, 20:43.67) finished in a pack to complete the Falcons' top five.

