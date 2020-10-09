Prep report

Football
Wilton 41, Northeast 6: Caleb Sawvell threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 97 yards and a score in leading the Beavers to the Class 1A District 5 victory in a battle between teams that came into the contest with just one win each.
The Beavers bookended their regular season with wins to finish 2-5, while the Rebels dropped to 1-4.
Wilton, which jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter and upped that to 27-6 at intermission, put up 431 yards of total offense and held the Rebels to 243 yards.
Wilton got off to a great start thanks to the defense. Gage Rosenkild picked up a fumble on the third play of the game and rambled 38 yards for the opening score.
Northeast answered, but missed the extra point as the Beavers retained the lead and then the offense went to work.
Sawvell rushed for a 34-yard touchdown and threw TD strikes of 27-, 34- and 6-yards.
Jackson Hull also scored on a 4-yard run for the Beavers.
Lisbon 52, Wapello 28: For the third time this season, the Lisbon Lions (5-2) erupted for more than 50 points in a game as the Wapello Indians couldn’t find a way to slow down the efficient offense in the Class A District 6 game. Lisbon scored on all eight of its possessions.
Both offenses turned the game into a track meet. The Lions finished with 548 yards offense and the Indians, who had a two-game win streak snapped as they closed the regular season with a 3-3 mark, totaled 330 yards.
Tade Parsons completed 19 of 27 passes for 213 yards for Wapello. Jake Gustison led the Indians' ground attack with 94 yards in 10 carries, including a 52-yard TD run in the third quarter.
North Cedar 44, Columbus 26: It took until the final week of the regular-season, but North Cedar won its first game of the year, taking down Columbus 44-26 in the Class A District 6 contest at Doug Jackson Field.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 2-5 as the Knights moved to 1-5.
Cascade 42, Durant 41 (OT): The Durant Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker in their Class 1A District 5 finale on Friday, falling 42-41 in overtime to hosting Cascade.
Durant finished the regular season 3-3 with a third straight setback and Cascade finished 5-2 thanks to a third straight victory.
