Prep report
Prep report

Boys track

Durant takes third on home turf: The Wildcats scored 98 team points as host of a varsity invitational Tuesday. The score was good for a tie of third place with Easton Valley, behind Northeast (179) and North Cedar (143).

West Liberty took sixth with a score of 65, and Wilton came in seventh (16).

In the 100-meter dash, Nolan DeLong gave Durant a victory by running a time of 11.04, which edged the 11.10 of runner-up Jahsiah Galvan of West Liberty.

DeLong also won the 200 (22.97) and teamed with Cameron Ruggiero, Aidyn Flockhart and Keagen Head to run a winning time of 45.80 in the 4x100.

West Liberty picked up wins in the 800 with Ashton Burroughs' 2:10.13 and in the 110 hurdles. Sam Gingerich won that race for the Comets with a time of 16 seconds flat.

Girls golf

Tipton 211, Wilton 240: A 39 by dual medalist Alli Nash was too much for Wilton to overcome Tuesday as they fell to Tipton at Wahkonsa Country Club.

Lexi Walker led the way for Wilton with a 57, with Ellie Hugunin, Josie Said and Joann Martin each posting 61s.

