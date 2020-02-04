Girls basketball
Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23: The Arrows raced out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back Tuesday in dispatching their SEISC foe Falcons Tuesday.
Holly Massner led Wapello with 28 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Eryka Dickey added 12 for the Arrows, who won their seventh straight to move to 14-4 on the season.
Destiny Miller led Louisa-Muscatine with eight points. The Falcons' fourth straight loss drops them to 10-9.
Durant 55, Tipton 47: Durant got the road win at Tipton to sweep the season series with the Tigers.
The Wildcats got their fourth win of the season, improving to 4-15. Tipton fell to 5-13.
Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus 30: Columbus failed to complete the season sweep of Hillcrest Academy, falling to a team it beat in early January.
The loss drops Columbus to 1-18. Hillcrest is 2-17.
West Branch 58, West Liberty 41: The Comets fell to 16-3 after a loss to River Valley foe West Branch.
West Branch is the only team other than unbeaten Cascade to beat West Liberty on the season, having beaten the comets 55-43 at West Branch earlier this season.
Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie 42: The Beavers avenged a January loss to Mid-Prairie, topping the Golden Hawks. The win moved Wilton to 6-12 on the season.
Boys basketball
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45: Wapello went on a 12-3 run to end the third quarter and the Indians held on to beat the Falcons on Tuesday.
Maddux Griffin scored 23 points, including going 10-11 from the free-throw line, to lead Wapello. Caden Thomas scored 10 and Aidan Houseman and Rhett Smith scored nine each as only four Indians scored in the win.
Wapello improved to 7-9 on the season.
Jared Woerly scored 19 points to lead L-M. Brock Jeambey (11) and Dawson Wehrle (10) also scored in double figures for the Falcons, who fell to 2-16 on the season.
Hillcrest 55, Columbus 36: Columbus fell to 1-17 with a road loss to Hillcrest Academy. Hillcrest improved to 9-8 with the win.
Mid-Prairie 51, Wilton 42: Wilton lost its sixth straight game, falling to Mid-Prairie. The loss drops Wilton to 3-15 on the season as Mid-Prairie improves to 4-13.
