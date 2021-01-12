Prep report:

Boys basketball
Wapello 65, Columbus 18: Trenton Murray scored 21 points, including 16 in the first half, and Wapello held Columbus to just one point in the second quarter as it cruised to the SEISC North win Tuesday.
The Indians, coming off their first loss of the season Saturday to Burlington Notre Dame, moved to 9-1 on the season. Columbus fell to 0-11.
Carson Belzer joined Murray's first-half onslaught, scoring eight of his 12 points before halftime as Wapello jumped out to a 37-7 lead.
Maddox Griffin added 12 points for the Indians.
Columbus was led by five points each from Owen Watson and Mason Hodges.
Wilton 52, West Liberty 27: Wilton outscored West Liberty 13-5 in the second quarter on its way to a River Valley Conference win on Tuesday.
The Beavers won their second in a row to move to 5-6 on the season. The loss drops the Comets to 1-9.
Mid-Prairie 70, Durant 35: Mid-Prairie held Durant to just three points in the second quarter, turning a one-point game at the end of the first into a 22-point rout at halftime Tuesday.
The loss drops Durant to 2-10.
Girls basketball
West Liberty 75, Wilton 54: Wilton entered Tuesday's River Valley Conference matchup on a roll, having won five straight games.
West Liberty quickly killed that momentum.
The Comets jumped out to a 24-10 lead and never looked back on their way to moving to 7-3 on the season.
The loss drops Wilton to 8-4.
Mid-Prairie 54, Durant 29: Second half offensive woes proved costly for the Durant Wildcats as they fell to the Golden Hawks in Tuesday's River Valley Conference game.
Durant (3-11) trailed by just four points at halftime, but Mid-Prairie (7-6) limited the Wildcats to just 10 points after intermission to pull away.
Wrestling
Wilton sweeps quadrangular: Six Beavers went unbeaten as hosting Wilton picked up a trio of dual wins Tuesday evening.
Wilton beat Mid-Prairie 57-22, North Linn 57-24 and Benton Community 48-36.
Brody Brisker (106) and Colton Cruse (152) each picked up a pair of pins and a forfeit to lead the Beavers. Garrett Burkle (113), Kael Brisker (138/145) and Kaden Shirk (160) each picked up a pair of bonus-point wins and a forfeit to go unbeaten, and Tyrrell Hughes (220) rounded out the Beavers' contingent without a loss with a pin and two forfeit wins.
Wilton's depth also came through, as the Beavers picked up forfeit wins in each match while entirely filling their lineup.
West Liberty splits pair of duals: Joshua Zeman picked up two pins at 138 pounds to help propel West Liberty to a split at a triangular in Lisbon on Tuesday.
Powered by pins from Zeman and Lake Newton (170) to go with five forfeits, West Liberty beat Class 1A No. 6 New London 42-36.
The hosts, ranked No. 2 in The Predicament's 1A rankings, got the better of the Comets in their other match, though, as pins from Zeman and Colin Cassady at (106) supplied West Liberty's only points in a 59-12 defeat.