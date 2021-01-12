Prep report:

Boys basketball

Wapello 65, Columbus 18: Trenton Murray scored 21 points, including 16 in the first half, and Wapello held Columbus to just one point in the second quarter as it cruised to the SEISC North win Tuesday.

The Indians, coming off their first loss of the season Saturday to Burlington Notre Dame, moved to 9-1 on the season. Columbus fell to 0-11.

Carson Belzer joined Murray's first-half onslaught, scoring eight of his 12 points before halftime as Wapello jumped out to a 37-7 lead.

Maddox Griffin added 12 points for the Indians.

Columbus was led by five points each from Owen Watson and Mason Hodges.

Wilton 52, West Liberty 27: Wilton outscored West Liberty 13-5 in the second quarter on its way to a River Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

The Beavers won their second in a row to move to 5-6 on the season. The loss drops the Comets to 1-9.

Mid-Prairie 70, Durant 35: Mid-Prairie held Durant to just three points in the second quarter, turning a one-point game at the end of the first into a 22-point rout at halftime Tuesday.