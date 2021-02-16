PREP REPORT

Girls basketball

Van Buren County 46, Louisa-Muscatine 45: Through two quarters, The Falcons looked to be on their way to an upset of Van Buren County in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.

Van Buren County picked up the offense in the third quarter, however, and barely edged Louisa-Muscatine to stay alive in the postseason.

L-M held Van Buren County to just six points in the second quarter to take a seven-point into halftime, 25-18.

The Warriors bounced back to score 17 in the third quarter to tie the game 35-35 heading into the fourth.

