Prep report

Volleyball

Durant edges Tipton: Playing its first game since their season was paused over COVID-19 issues, Durant held off Tipton in five sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12.

It was the first win of the season for the Wildcats (1-1), who last played on Sept. 1.

Tipton fell to 0-10 on the year.

Columbus swept by Winfield-Mount Union: Olivia Carrier had six kills and Jokie Lekwa tallied nine assists, but it wasn't enough in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 loss to Winfield-Mount Union.

The loss dropped the Wildcats to 6-8.

