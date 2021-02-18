Prep report

Northeast won the previous meeting between the two, 46-33, in mid-January with two other attempts to play being canceled.

The victory moves the Blue Raiders, who have won five straight and eight of their last nine, into Tuesday's Class 2A Substate 4 semifinal against West Branch (18-2).

West Branch 61, Tipton 40: The West Branch Bears got back to their winnings ways Thursday evening by handling the Tipton Tigers 61-40 in a Class 2A Substate 4 matchup. West Branch lost its final regular-season game, having a five-game win streak snapped by Monticello.

The Bears (18-2) took control early against the Tigers, jumping out to a 25-11 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Bears 19-17 in the third quarter, but never could get back in the lead.

Tipton finishes its season with an 8-14 record.

Eaton Valley 75, Prince of Peace 35: Easton Valley kept alive its undefeated season by routing Prince of Peace 73-35 in the Class 1A Substate 4 second round contest.

The River Hawks take a 20-0 record into Tuesday's district semifinal against Wapello (16-3), a 71-38 Thursday winner over Calamus-Wheatland.

In Thursday's rout of the 13-8 Irish, the River Hawks had a double-digit lead after the opening stanza and were comfortably in front 38-11 at halftime.

