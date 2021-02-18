Prep report

Boys basketball
Camanche 67, Wilton 51: Wilton battled Camanche even for a half, but in the end the hosting Indians pulled away in the second half of the district semifinal matchup Thursday.
Wilton and Camanche were tied 15-all after the first quarter and 29-all at halftime. That's when the Indians took control, outscoring the Beavers 38-22 after intermission.
Camanche (16-6) was led by Zach Erwin with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Wilton, which finishes its season 11-12, had lost to Camanche 83-55 in its second game of the season.
Mid-Prairie 65, West Liberty 35: A four-point third quarter sealed West Liberty's fate Thursday as the Comets fell to Mid-Prairie in a Class 2A district semifinal.
The Comets were down 11 at halftime before being outscored 21-4 in the third quarter.
Jackson Pennington led Mid-Prairie with 17 points as the Golden Hawks beat the Comets for the third time this season.
West Liberty ends its season with a 4-16 record.
Anamosa 42, Northeast 31: The Anamosa Blue Raiders secured the 42-31 victory over visiting Northeast in the Class 2A Substate 4 contest. The victory moved the Blue Raiders to 14-6 and ended the Rebels' season with a 10-8 mark.
Northeast won the previous meeting between the two, 46-33, in mid-January with two other attempts to play being canceled.
The victory moves the Blue Raiders, who have won five straight and eight of their last nine, into Tuesday's Class 2A Substate 4 semifinal against West Branch (18-2).
West Branch 61, Tipton 40: The West Branch Bears got back to their winnings ways Thursday evening by handling the Tipton Tigers 61-40 in a Class 2A Substate 4 matchup. West Branch lost its final regular-season game, having a five-game win streak snapped by Monticello.
The Bears (18-2) took control early against the Tigers, jumping out to a 25-11 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Bears 19-17 in the third quarter, but never could get back in the lead.
Tipton finishes its season with an 8-14 record.
Eaton Valley 75, Prince of Peace 35: Easton Valley kept alive its undefeated season by routing Prince of Peace 73-35 in the Class 1A Substate 4 second round contest.
The River Hawks take a 20-0 record into Tuesday's district semifinal against Wapello (16-3), a 71-38 Thursday winner over Calamus-Wheatland.
In Thursday's rout of the 13-8 Irish, the River Hawks had a double-digit lead after the opening stanza and were comfortably in front 38-11 at halftime.