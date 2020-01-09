Wrestling
West Liberty sweeps triangular: West Liberty had seven wrestlers win twice as the Comets took home a pair of dual victories in Thursday's River Valley Conference triangular at North Cedar.
West Liberty won four of the first five bouts in a match that started at 160 pounds against Monticello and held on for a 45-31 win. Buoyed by three pins and six forfeit victories, West Liberty also topped the hosts 63-18.
Felipe Molina (195) and Alex Beaver (113) each picked up a pair of pins for West Liberty. The Comets' Brian Collins (160), Austin Elizalde (170), Kobe Simons (220), Drake Collins (138) and Will Esmoil (152) also picked up a pair of wins.
Depth helps Columbus/WMU prevail: Sometimes in wrestling duals, filling every weight class can pay big dividends. It did for Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Thursday, which recorded eight forfeit wins without surrendering one on its way to an SEISC triangular sweep.
Columbus/WMU opened by using two pins and three forfeit wins to earn a 37-36 win on criteria over Burlington Notre Dame. It followed that up with a more comfortable 45-25 win over Louisa-Muscatine.
Getting two wins on the night for Columbus/WMU were 106-pounder Lane Scorpil, 126-pounder Brody Barton and 220-pounder Chance Malone.
Notre Dame topped Louisa-Muscatine 48-36 in the third match. Gabe Hayes won a pair of matches at 285 pounds for the Falcons, as did Chase Kruse (160/170) and Hayden Cavelage (170/182).
Wapello sweeps SEISC triangular: Wapello's depth helped secure it a pair of wins in an SEISC triangular Thursday.
Wins by Owen Housman (182) and Kainoa Seumanutafa (195) combined with five forfeit wins to help the Indians eke out a 39-36 win over Pekin.
Chase Witte (120), Elijah Belzer (126), Jacob Chamberlain (132) and Christopher Ewart (138) got pins at four straight weight classes and Dakota Boline added another at 285 as Wapello topped Highland 48-36.
Durant drops pair: Durant's Noah Grage won a pair of matches, but the host Wildcats lost a pair of duals at a River Valley Conference triangular Thursday.
Grage pinned Cascade 113-pounder Luke Ludwig for the Wildcats' only contested victory in their 45-18 loss to Cascade.
Against Tipton, Noah Grage picked up a sudden victory win at 113 pounds over Brendan Nantz. This time he was joined in picking up a win for Durant by 182-pounder Dylan Grage, who pinned Tipton's Lucas Barnum. It wasn't enough, however, as the Wildcats fell 59-15.
Girls basketball
Tipton 52, Wilton 50: The Wilton girls dropped their third straight game as Tipton eked out a tightly fought win Thursday.
Neither team outscored the other by more than two points in any of the four quarters.
Wilton falls to 4-7, 3-6 in the River Valley Conference with the loss.
