Girls basketball
Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47: Mediapolis jumped out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back to hand the L-M girls their first loss of the season.
Louisa-Muscatine (5-1) trailed 40-21 at halftime before playing more even with Mediapolis (6-1) in the second half.
Kylee Sanders led L-M with 21 points while Hailey Sanders and Raegan Downing contributed nine apiece. Hallie Mohr led Mediapolis with 25 points.
Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20: Wapello jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead on the way to a dominant victory Tuesday night.
Lindsy Massner led the way with 16 points, followed by Eryka Dickey with 15 and Holly Massner with 12 for Wapello (5-1).
Boys basketball
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 48: Mediapolis outscored L-M 20-11 in the fourth quarter to escape with a victory Tuesday.
Jared Woerly scored 12 points, Brock Jeambey added 11 and Dawson Wehrle pitched in 10 for the Falcons (0-5), who led 33-29 after three quarters after trailing 18-16 at the half.
