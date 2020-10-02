Prep sports report: Wapello wallops North Cedar

Football

Wapello 70, North Cedar 12: The Wapello Indians faced little resistance from the winless North Cedar Knights (0-5) in the Class A District 6 home contest.

The Indians (3-2) exploded for 569 yards offense in the game led by the arm of Tade Parsons and the legs of Jake Gustison. Parsons completed 13 of 19 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Gustison needed only 13 carries to amass 200 yards rushing as he scored twice, from 60 and 33 yards. He also caught TD passes that covered 29 and 28 yards.

Beckman 42, Wilton 30: A rough second half cost the Wilton Beavers a chance to break their four-game losing streak, dropping a 42-30 decision in the Class 1A District 5 game at home.

The Beavers led 16-14 at halftime behind two Caleb Sawvell touchdowns — a 29-yard run and a 9-yard pass to Gavin Schnepper.

Sawvell finished with two rushing TDs and two passing TDs and Alex Rae added a 23-yard first-quarter field goal that gave the Beavers a 10-0 lead.

However, Beckman (4-1) answered, scoring three times in the third quarter to lead 35-23 heading into the fourth and eventually dropping the Beavers to 1-5 for the season.