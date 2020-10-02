Prep sports report: Wapello wallops North Cedar

Football
Wapello 70, North Cedar 12: The Wapello Indians faced little resistance from the winless North Cedar Knights (0-5) in the Class A District 6 home contest.
The Indians (3-2) exploded for 569 yards offense in the game led by the arm of Tade Parsons and the legs of Jake Gustison. Parsons completed 13 of 19 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Gustison needed only 13 carries to amass 200 yards rushing as he scored twice, from 60 and 33 yards. He also caught TD passes that covered 29 and 28 yards.
Beckman 42, Wilton 30: A rough second half cost the Wilton Beavers a chance to break their four-game losing streak, dropping a 42-30 decision in the Class 1A District 5 game at home.
The Beavers led 16-14 at halftime behind two Caleb Sawvell touchdowns — a 29-yard run and a 9-yard pass to Gavin Schnepper.
Sawvell finished with two rushing TDs and two passing TDs and Alex Rae added a 23-yard first-quarter field goal that gave the Beavers a 10-0 lead.
However, Beckman (4-1) answered, scoring three times in the third quarter to lead 35-23 heading into the fourth and eventually dropping the Beavers to 1-5 for the season.
Statistically, the game was close, with Wilton finishing with 353 yards offense and Beckman totaling 365.
Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12: In a Class 1A District 6 game between clubs that came in with one win each, the visiting Pekin Panthers moved to 2-3 with the victory and dropped the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons to 1-5.
L-M was coming off its first victory of the season, a 43-12 triumph over Van Buren County, but couldn’t turn that into a winning streak against a Panther bunch that had been outscored 101-3 in its last three games.
Regina Catholic 47, Columbus 22: The Columbus Wildcats didn’t have a way to stop the explosive offense of the Regina Regals in Friday’s Class A District 6 game as the visiting Regals rolled to a 47-22 victory.
Regina (5-2), which had outscored its last three foes 161-42, had built a 47-8 lead going into the fourth quarter over the 3-3 Wildcats.
