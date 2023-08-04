The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up another summer at the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park. As the days count down until the start of school, the Aquatic Center will be adjusting its operating hours. During August and September, the Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce hours of operation to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. Please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 for more information on the open hours.