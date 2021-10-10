Black Hawk College offers quality higher education close to home at a price you can afford

You can attend Black Hawk College to earn the first half of your bachelor’s degree, and sophomore Abbie is doing just that.

She was not sure what she wanted to major in and decided Black Hawk College was a great place to take general education courses and save money.

When she graduates with her Associate in Science this year, she will transfer to a four-year school to major in engineering.

BHC students transfer to colleges and universities throughout the Midwest and beyond, and advisors are ready to help you make a plan that will let you transfer to the school of your choice.

From accounting to technology management, Black Hawk College also has transfer agreements with numerous four-year colleges and universities in place that you can explore.

Flexible class options allow you to create a schedule perfect for you, which is one of Abbie’s favorite things about Black Hawk College.

Traditional and online courses have both worked well for Abbie. She has even taken “minimester” classes over winter break, where you can complete a class in less than a month.

She will also take a summer class at Black Hawk College after graduating.