ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-18-30-32-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-18-27-29-31

Thurs. Lotto: 17-18-30-37-48-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-2-7

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-6

Pick 4 Midday: 4-7-5-5

Pick 4 Evening: 8-4-6-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-5-8-10-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-12-15-38-49

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-0-3

Pick Three Evening: 6-9-0

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-2-8

Pick Four Evening: 1-6-8-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 20-34-39-43-57

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-35-38-42-57

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $79 million

