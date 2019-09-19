{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-14-15-21-25

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-15-21-37-42

Thurs. Lotto: 5-12-14-24-32-48

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-5-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-6

Pick 4 Midday: 0-3-9-7

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-9-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-21-27-28-39 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-41-44-51-52

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-5

Pick Three Evening: 1-7-6

Pick Four Midday: 2-4-3-7

Pick Four Evening: 5-8-3-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-15-30-50-65

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $211 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-19-39-47-51

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $80 million

