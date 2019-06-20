{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-8-18-21-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-17-25-32-39

Thurs. Lotto: 1-9-18-36-40-48

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 9-3-6

Pick 4 Midday: 1-8-7-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-5-6-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-30-33-39-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-8-17-25-44

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-3-7

Pick Three Evening: 3-5-7

Pick Four Midday: 1-7-0-4

Pick Four Evening: 5-5-8-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-14-22-24-48

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-18-21-26-38

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $108 million

