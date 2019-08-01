{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-9-19-31-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-22-29-30-40

Thurs. Lotto: 4-15-18-26-30-39

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-3-1

Pick 3 Evening: 0-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-1-4

Pick 4 Evening: 9-2-6-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-19-22-27-34 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-13-21-41-46

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.3 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 1-0-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-6-5-0

Pick Four Evening: 6-4-2-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-24-28-33-38

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-37-47-55-67

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $102 million

