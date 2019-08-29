{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-23-28-31-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-10-36-42-45

Thurs. Lotto: 15-17-27-33-42-50

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 8-5-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-0-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 11-24-28-33-43 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-11-15-46-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.7 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-0-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-6-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 8-12-23-39-43

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $113 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-32-37-41-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 10

Jackpot: $70 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments