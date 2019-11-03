{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 24-28-30-38-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-18-26-32-35

Sat. Lotto: 5-9-19-26-38-52

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $10 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 3-1-4

Pick 4 Midday: 0-5-6-1

Pick 4 Evening: 1-1-5-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-31-33-41-46 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-10-31-40-50

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $4.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-9-0

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-1-1-4

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-20-36-41-54

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-23-32-37-58

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

