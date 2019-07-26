{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-13-15-17-30

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-14-20-27-29

Thurs. Lotto: 5-11-31-33-35-52

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-0

Pick 3 Evening: 3-5-8

Pick 4 Midday: 1-5-5-1

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-0-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 26-29-35-37-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 26-28-33-34-42

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.2 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-3-8

Pick Three Evening: 4-3-7

Pick Four Midday: 5-9-2-3

Pick Four Evening: 2-7-1-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-6-11-43-48

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 22-29-35-53-56

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $75 million

